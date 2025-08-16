Witkoff States Territorial Issues Will Be Discussed with Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Zelensky for the first time at the White House on August 18, following a heated exchange between the two earlier in February.

"Land — a fundamental issue — is essentially a matter of territorial exchanges, which, ultimately, are under Ukrainian control and could not be addressed during the recent meeting with Russia on Friday," Witkoff stated. "We intend to discuss it on Monday, hoping to bring clarity to this matter, and we are optimistic that very soon, this will lead to a peaceful resolution," he told CNN.