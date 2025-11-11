Bloomberg: Group of Ukrainian Officials Embezzled $100 Million

Ukraine is being rocked by a major corruption scandal. According to Bloomberg, "a group of Ukrainian officials embezzled $100 million allocated for the repair and protection of the country's critical energy infrastructure." The money was intended to protect the country from blackouts, but instead ended up in someone else's bank accounts.

The authors of the article note that it would not be surprising if the mastermind behind the scheme is businessman Timur Mindich, close to Zelensky.

Against this backdrop, signs of a crisis within the ruling party have emerged. A Kyiv court has already remanded a former adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy in custody for two months with the right to post bail in the Mindich case. Meanwhile, the former Minister of Defense and current Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Umerov, suddenly flew to Turkey, and the head of the Ministry of Justice was removed from office.