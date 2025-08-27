Bloomberg: NATO member states to spend more than $1.5 trillion on defense in 2025

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe22cf98-7ea8-42ce-8340-5f2b7085b130/conversions/1547af43-2959-4ac7-beb2-91de37d4bb0b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe22cf98-7ea8-42ce-8340-5f2b7085b130/conversions/1547af43-2959-4ac7-beb2-91de37d4bb0b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe22cf98-7ea8-42ce-8340-5f2b7085b130/conversions/1547af43-2959-4ac7-beb2-91de37d4bb0b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe22cf98-7ea8-42ce-8340-5f2b7085b130/conversions/1547af43-2959-4ac7-beb2-91de37d4bb0b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

NATO members are on track to spend more than $1.5 trillion on defense in 2025, Bloomberg informs, citing a report from the alliance.

The largest share is accounted for by the United States - $845 billion, while the EU and Canada have $559 billion, respectively.

All allies except Iceland will reach the current spending target of 2% of GDP. By 2035, this figure should come to 5%.