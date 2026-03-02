Bloomberg: Qatar and UAE trying to persuade Trump to curb military operation against Iran

Qatar and the UAE are reportedly engaging in behind-the-scenes negotiations with allies to persuade Donald Trump to expedite the military operation against Iran, according to Bloomberg, citing sources.

According to the agency, both Gulf nations aim to form a coalition to push for a swift diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Earlier, the U.S. leader indicated that the US-Israel operation against the Islamic Republic could last four to five weeks.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi and Muscat are urgently working to bolster their air defense systems. The UAE has requested assistance from allies with medium-range missile defense capabilities, while Qatar seeks protection against drone attacks.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation targeting Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets in Israel. Additional strikes targeted U.S. assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.