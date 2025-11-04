Border Closure with Belarus to Hit Lithuanians

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7845627f-8049-4b5c-a440-cd26999473ed/conversions/9280a7fa-fa58-43ac-aa50-bc110322e868-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7845627f-8049-4b5c-a440-cd26999473ed/conversions/9280a7fa-fa58-43ac-aa50-bc110322e868-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7845627f-8049-4b5c-a440-cd26999473ed/conversions/9280a7fa-fa58-43ac-aa50-bc110322e868-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7845627f-8049-4b5c-a440-cd26999473ed/conversions/9280a7fa-fa58-43ac-aa50-bc110322e868-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Tens of thousands of Lithuanians will suffer due to the closure of the border with Belarus. This warning was issued by the Lithuanian National Road Carriers Association (LINAVA).

They noted that approximately 2,000 Lithuanian trucks, 3,000 semi-trailers, and several thousand drivers are currently stranded in Belarus and at the border. The consequences of the idling could affect up to 35,000 people, and the state budget will receive only minimum rates of taxes instead of the usual amounts.

According to the association, approximately 7,000 Lithuanian companies operate in the transportation services market. Due to the current situation, carriers could lose approximately €70 million in revenue in just one month, and the total losses could reach €1 billion.