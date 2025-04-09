3.64 BYN
Bosch to close 2 plants in Germany - more than 500 employees will be out of job
The plants will be decommissioned due to a sharp decline in consumer capacity
Two Bosch plants in Germany are closing due to the economic crisis, Bild reports.
According to the publication, this may lead to the dismissal of more than 500 employees. The enterprises will be put out of operation due to a sharp decline in consumer capacity. In the future, production will be moved abroad, for example, to Hungary.
The company has other programs to cut jobs. Therefore thousands of employees are at risk.
Trade unions are already announcing resistance actions. A dissenters' meeting at the factory gates in Sebnitz is scheduled for April 10.