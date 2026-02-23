3.73 BYN
Bratislava Answers Kiev with Mirror Measures
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In response to provocations Slovakia halted emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine after Kiev stopped transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.
Hungary had previously suspended diesel fuel shipments to Ukraine, having been cut off from Russian supplies by Kiev, just like Slovakia. Brussels intervened. A European Commission spokesperson stated that Ukraine feels like repairing the pipeline.
Although Budapest had previously repeatedly stated that the technical condition of the facility allowed transit to resume. The Hungarian Foreign Minister called Kiev's decision to halt supplies political blackmail.