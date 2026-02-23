Bratislava Answers Kiev with Mirror Measures

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dbd097eb-841c-498f-a53b-edd1ebe6409c/conversions/03928427-4537-4993-ba27-6b1b2062513c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dbd097eb-841c-498f-a53b-edd1ebe6409c/conversions/03928427-4537-4993-ba27-6b1b2062513c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dbd097eb-841c-498f-a53b-edd1ebe6409c/conversions/03928427-4537-4993-ba27-6b1b2062513c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dbd097eb-841c-498f-a53b-edd1ebe6409c/conversions/03928427-4537-4993-ba27-6b1b2062513c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

In response to provocations Slovakia halted emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine after Kiev stopped transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

Hungary had previously suspended diesel fuel shipments to Ukraine, having been cut off from Russian supplies by Kiev, just like Slovakia. Brussels intervened. A European Commission spokesperson stated that Ukraine feels like repairing the pipeline.