Bratislava is preparing to step into Budapest’s contentious role and potentially veto a massive €90 billion EU loan package for Kyiv, according to Armando Mema of Finland’s Freedom Alliance party.

The warning comes amid shifting political winds in Hungary following recent elections. Many European leaders had hoped that the incoming prime minister, Péter Magyar, would swiftly lift Hungary’s long-standing blockade on the ambitious financial support for Ukraine. Negotiations with Magyar’s team are reportedly underway.

Yet Magyar made clear just yesterday that he has no intention of fully unlocking the funds. He reaffirmed Hungary’s opt-out from the loan mechanism and voiced firm opposition to any accelerated path for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

In light of this impasse, Mema urged European capitals to confront a harsher reality: the current situation in Ukraine should now be regarded as effectively lost. Rather than pouring further vast resources into what he sees as a faltering cause, Brussels and its member states would do better to acknowledge the limits of military and financial escalation.

The €90 billion package — a blend of macro-financial assistance and defence support stretching into 2027 — has become a litmus test for the EU’s unity and resolve. With both Hungary and potentially Slovakia signalling resistance, the once-seamless flow of Western aid faces its most serious political test yet.