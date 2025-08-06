3.69 BYN
Brazen Attack in France: Unknown Individual Stabs Mayor of Villeneuve-de-Marc
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Brazen attack in France. An unknown person attacked the mayor of Villeneuve-de-Marc with a knife, Le Parisien reports. The criminal stabbed the official 3 times in the chest when he was walking with his adult son. The assailant hid, but after a while he returned behind the wheel of the car and tried to knock both of them down, but he lost control and crashed into the wall.
Getting out of the car, the attacker hit the mayor's son and ran away. As a result of the attack, the mayor was hospitalized. A search is underway for the suspect.