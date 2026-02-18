Briefing for Foreign Defense Attachés Takes Place in Minsk

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f9c97690-4431-43e6-bae1-9329318d728f/conversions/7188b4ba-7b64-409a-a223-828e8779cda3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f9c97690-4431-43e6-bae1-9329318d728f/conversions/7188b4ba-7b64-409a-a223-828e8779cda3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f9c97690-4431-43e6-bae1-9329318d728f/conversions/7188b4ba-7b64-409a-a223-828e8779cda3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f9c97690-4431-43e6-bae1-9329318d728f/conversions/7188b4ba-7b64-409a-a223-828e8779cda3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus is not building up its military potential, but is preparing to defend the country in response to Western actions. This was announced on February 19 at a briefing for foreign military attachés by the Ministry of Defense.

The ministry emphasized that all inspections and exercises are defensive in nature and are a response to the increased military activity near the Belarusian border.

Briefing for defense attachés

Representatives of more than twenty states were briefed on Belarus's position on the military-political situation, combat readiness, and the development of the Armed Forces.

With today's meeting, our country once again demonstrates its openness and readiness for constructive dialogue.

The Belarusian side outlined its position on key security issues.

At a briefing for foreign defense attachés, the focus was on the increasing military activity along the western borders, the growth of defense budgets in neighboring states, and foreign contingents deployment near Belarusian territory. Special attention was paid to the withdrawal of several countries from international treaties, including the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that all combat training activities in Belarus are defensive in nature and are a response to the current situation.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c6fb464e-5ff2-4f82-89f7-ab17defb1774/conversions/6f23b408-0e4a-47d9-add7-476c1d743f50-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c6fb464e-5ff2-4f82-89f7-ab17defb1774/conversions/6f23b408-0e4a-47d9-add7-476c1d743f50-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c6fb464e-5ff2-4f82-89f7-ab17defb1774/conversions/6f23b408-0e4a-47d9-add7-476c1d743f50-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c6fb464e-5ff2-4f82-89f7-ab17defb1774/conversions/6f23b408-0e4a-47d9-add7-476c1d743f50-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Valery Revenko, Head of the International Military Cooperation Department - Assistant to the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus:

"We are conducting inspections of the Armed Forces' readiness to repel potential aggression. These events are being conducted by order of the President and within the framework of the Ministry of Defense's plans. They are completely open. Foreign defense attachés have the opportunity to observe the events and receive information promptly, directly from the field. We are preparing to defend our country, but not for offensive action."

The briefing also stated that Belarus is not increasing the size of its army, but is instead focusing on modernization and equipping it with modern, high technology conventional weapons. This includes the development of aviation, missile systems, and strategic deterrence capabilities. Military education was discussed separately. Representatives of several foreign countries are currently studying at Belarusian military educational institutions. The work of defense attachés was also touched upon. The Belarusian side urged them to objectively assess the situation and take into account the real state of affairs in the country.