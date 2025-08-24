Britain to Continue Training Ukrainian Military

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b81599bd-0fed-4c9e-bc5d-0256f57cd7f0/conversions/af188ce1-6ff4-4f35-8378-b16b0cc698db-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b81599bd-0fed-4c9e-bc5d-0256f57cd7f0/conversions/af188ce1-6ff4-4f35-8378-b16b0cc698db-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b81599bd-0fed-4c9e-bc5d-0256f57cd7f0/conversions/af188ce1-6ff4-4f35-8378-b16b0cc698db-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b81599bd-0fed-4c9e-bc5d-0256f57cd7f0/conversions/af188ce1-6ff4-4f35-8378-b16b0cc698db-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

London will continue to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The British program for training Ukrainian troops has been extended until the end of 2026, the UK Ministry of Defense reports.

It is specified that more than 50 thousand recruits from Ukraine have already completed military courses in the UK. However, starting next year, the priority within the program will shift from short courses to training instructors and commanders.