British police have announced the completion of searches in the investigation into the ties between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III, and Jeffrey Epstein. This was reported by BelTA, citing RIA Novosti.

Last week, on Thursday, former Prince Andrew was detained by police in connection with his ties to the scandalous financier and released 12 hours later.

Following his arrest, police searched his Wood Farm home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, as well as his Royal Lodge country residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire, where he lived before being evicted amid the scandal.

"Search operations in Berkshire in connection with the investigation into abuse of public office have concluded," Thames Valley Police said in a statement.