Brussels fears George Simion's likely victory in Romania's presidential elections

Panic reigns in Brussels over George Simion's likely victory in Romania's presidential elections, Politico reports.

The EU believes that the right-wing candidate will join the European "enfant terrible" leaders of Hungary and Slovakia: these two countries have long violated the militaristic and anti-Russian unity at the top of the European Union.

If Simion wins, Hungary and Slovakia will be joined by a truly large European country - Romania, with its 40 million inhabitants, will allow the creation of a fairly strong bloc of European opposition.