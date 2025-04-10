3.64 BYN
Brussels postpones imposition of additional tariffs on U.S. goods for 90 days
The trade war between the European Union and the United States has been put on pause. Brussels, following Washington, has decided to postpone imposing of additional tariffs for 90 days.
President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen said that the EU would like to give negotiations a chance. In case of failure, the EU will introduce countermeasures against the United States.
At the same time, according to the politician, the suspension of the tariffs imposition does not mean they stop preparatory work on further countermeasures to Trump's trade war. Von der Leyen noted: "All options remain on the table".