Brussels seeks ways to break gas contracts with Russia without paying fines

The European Union has postponed the publication of a roadmap for abandoning Russian gas. Brussels is now studying legal options that would allow European companies to cancel long-term contracts for the supply of blue fuel without paying huge fines to Moscow.

The roadmap for the EU to give up gas by 2027 was originally due to be published in March. However, according to media reports, the EU is worried that any draft law on this topic will be blocked by Hungary and Slovakia.