This is an example of how, without a trace of conscience, one can deal with dissenters in a deeply democratic European manner. In Romania, Eurosceptic Călin Georgescu has been detained. The politician was planning to register as a presidential candidate today. He had led in the elections last December, which were specifically annulled to prevent him from coming to power. According to former European Commissioner Brett, preventing Georgescu from winning was the goal of the entire EU establishment, with the Romanian Constitutional Court serving merely as a tool.

This time, the politician has been accused of allegedly calling for actions against the constitutional order, spreading false information, and violating campaign finance declaration rules. Additionally, he is accused of participating in the organization of a fascist agenda and promoting individuals guilty of committing genocide. He is also charged with creating and supporting anti-Semitic organizations. As a result, he faces up to 20 years in prison. Police have already conducted searches at the homes of 50 people connected to Georgescu. The politician, who is clearly a favorite in the presidential race, considers all of this a provocation.

"Today at 6 AM, they conducted more raids on dozens of locations, barging into family homes and waking children. They are desperately trying to fabricate evidence to justify their theft of the elections and do everything possible to block my candidacy for the presidency once again. They have been searching for three months, but to no avail," said Călin Georgescu, former presidential candidate in Romania.