Cases of Migrant Labour Exploitation on Rise in Lithuania
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The cases of labor exploitation of migrants are growing rapidly in Lithuania. According to the prosecutor's office, the number of pre-trial investigations into such cases is increasing. There is evidence that cases of labor exploitation may number in the tens of thousands.
Thus, compared to 2021, the number of foreign workers hired in violation of the law has increased almost fivefold. Among them, 35% are Ukrainians, 25% are citizens of Belarus. Also, among the illegal workers are natives of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova.
The largest number of violations of labor laws is recorded in the construction and transport industries. The number of labor disputes has also increased - mainly due to wages.