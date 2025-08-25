Cases of Migrant Labour Exploitation on Rise in Lithuania

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5393b1b-2a71-424f-a866-65c9a72a6f22/conversions/f2861bcf-834d-421f-8374-20e5431b4a03-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5393b1b-2a71-424f-a866-65c9a72a6f22/conversions/f2861bcf-834d-421f-8374-20e5431b4a03-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5393b1b-2a71-424f-a866-65c9a72a6f22/conversions/f2861bcf-834d-421f-8374-20e5431b4a03-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b5393b1b-2a71-424f-a866-65c9a72a6f22/conversions/f2861bcf-834d-421f-8374-20e5431b4a03-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The cases of labor exploitation of migrants are growing rapidly in Lithuania. According to the prosecutor's office, the number of pre-trial investigations into such cases is increasing. There is evidence that cases of labor exploitation may number in the tens of thousands.

Thus, compared to 2021, the number of foreign workers hired in violation of the law has increased almost fivefold. Among them, 35% are Ukrainians, 25% are citizens of Belarus. Also, among the illegal workers are natives of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova.