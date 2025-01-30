Chaos for Some, Fear for Others: U.S. Engulfed by Wave of Migrant Protests

The United States has been swept by a wave of aggressive migrant protests.

Foreign Protest in Oxnard California has turned into a side show with people blocking the roads, car driving recklessly, and everything adorned with foreign flags and offensive phrases directed at President Trump. A similar situation unfolded in Anaheim.

Migrants in the U.S. have stopped going to work out of fear of arrest. In just the first few days of the new Trump administration, mass arrests of over 4,000 people were recorded. These raids, conducted in Chicago, New York, Denver, and Los Angeles, have instilled fear in migrant communities. Many are even keeping their children out of school.