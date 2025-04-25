The entire Kursk region has been liberated from Ukrainian forces, announced the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Valery Gerasimov, during a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Interfax.

"During the course of the operation, the enemy has sustained significant losses. To maintain the size of their group at approximately 60,000 personnel, the enemy has been compelled to continually redeploy reserves and units from other areas to the Kursk front," Gerasimov noted.

He reported that on Saturday, the last settlement in the Kursk Region, the village of Gornal, was liberated.