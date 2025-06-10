China and U.S. Agree on Plan to Lift Some Exports Restrictions

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0ba69de4-f202-4e5e-b9f8-41c70a190a27/conversions/76db385b-42d7-4ace-8bc3-f0023978ad46-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0ba69de4-f202-4e5e-b9f8-41c70a190a27/conversions/76db385b-42d7-4ace-8bc3-f0023978ad46-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0ba69de4-f202-4e5e-b9f8-41c70a190a27/conversions/76db385b-42d7-4ace-8bc3-f0023978ad46-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0ba69de4-f202-4e5e-b9f8-41c70a190a27/conversions/76db385b-42d7-4ace-8bc3-f0023978ad46-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Representatives of the United States and China during the talks in London agreed on a plan for the implementation of agreements on partial lifting of restrictions in bilateral trade and ensuring the supply of rare earth metals from China. TASS reports with reference to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

"We have reached a framework to implement the Geneva consensus," Lutnick noted. This refers to the agreements on partial reduction of mutual tariffs reached in Geneva on May 10-11.

According to Lutnick, the plan agreed upon by the parties will be submitted for approval to U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The implementation of the framework agreements will start after approval by the presidents.

The U.S. delegation also included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The Chinese side was represented by Vice Premier He Lifeng.