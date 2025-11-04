China to Lift Additional Tariffs on Some U.S. Goods Starting November 10

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/91b3384f-8a40-4004-939b-44b78c8685a8/conversions/057730f2-5b03-49b2-afdb-b1afaa55f603-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/91b3384f-8a40-4004-939b-44b78c8685a8/conversions/057730f2-5b03-49b2-afdb-b1afaa55f603-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/91b3384f-8a40-4004-939b-44b78c8685a8/conversions/057730f2-5b03-49b2-afdb-b1afaa55f603-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/91b3384f-8a40-4004-939b-44b78c8685a8/conversions/057730f2-5b03-49b2-afdb-b1afaa55f603-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

China will lift additional tariffs on some U.S. goods starting November 10. This was announced by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council of China, BelTA reports, citing TASS.

It is noted that the move to end additional tariffs is being taken "to implement the consensus reached during China-U.S. economic and trade consultations".

On October 9, China's Ministry of Commerce published two documents on tightening controls on the export of rare earth metals and related technologies.

On October 10, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States would impose additional 100% tariffs on products from China, as well as export controls on software, starting November 1 or earlier.