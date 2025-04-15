The U.S. is the main source of cyberattacks on China and a well-known threat to cyberspace. This was stated by spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, RIA Novosti reported.

"The United States accuses others of what it has either done in the past or is currently doing. The United States is the main source of cyberattacks on China and a well-known threat to cyberspace," Zhang Xiaogang said.

He noted that "the U.S. has done whatever it wants in cyberspace, using all sorts of means to conduct surveillance, steal sensitive information and carry out attacks, it is known for its atrocities."