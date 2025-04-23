3.66 BYN
Chisinau authorities banned May 9 celebrations in country's main square
The authorities of the Moldavian capital have banned Victory Day celebrations in the center of Chisinau.
On May 9, the ideologically correct Europe Day will be celebrated on the Great National Assembly Square. A European town will be opened, which will be attended by the government, the Moldavian President and representatives of European embassies. At the same time, the people who intend to celebrate the Victory Day have not yet been offered anything in return.