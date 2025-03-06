Citizens of Pakistan and Afghanistan May Be Banned from Entering the U.S. by Trump's Administration

Pakistan and Afghanistan may be among the countries whose citizens will face entry bans to the United States under President Donald Trump's administration. This was reported by TASS, citing the Reuters agency.

According to their information, the U.S. government could impose the ban as early as next week. Anonymous sources for the agency noted that this decision is based on an analysis of risks to national security conducted by the government. Citizens from other countries may also face entry bans, but the sources did not specify which ones.