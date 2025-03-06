3.58 BYN
Citizens of Pakistan and Afghanistan May Be Banned from Entering the U.S. by Trump's Administration
Pakistan and Afghanistan may be among the countries whose citizens will face entry bans to the United States under President Donald Trump's administration. This was reported by TASS, citing the Reuters agency.
According to their information, the U.S. government could impose the ban as early as next week. Anonymous sources for the agency noted that this decision is based on an analysis of risks to national security conducted by the government. Citizens from other countries may also face entry bans, but the sources did not specify which ones.
Earlier, The New York Times reported that the White House plans to implement a ban on entry into the U.S. for citizens of several countries. According to sources from the publication, the "red list" is likely to include countries whose citizens were banned from entering the U.S. during Trump's first presidential term. Among these, the newspaper mentioned Venezuela, Iran, Yemen, North Korea, Cuba, Libya, Syria, Somalia, and Sudan. Additionally, the list of countries whose citizens will be "categorically prohibited" from entering the United States could be expanded to include Afghanistan.