Western media continue to focus on the trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva.

According to CNN, the meeting participants made progress on the terms of the ceasefire and what would be considered a violation. However, final agreement is still pending from political leaders. This includes finalizing key conditions that could lay the foundation for a future peace agreement.

Switzerland is hoping for an end to the Ukrainian conflict.

The Swiss television channel SRF notes the limited number of media leaks regarding the content of the talks. This, as one journalist stated, may indicate a positive trend.