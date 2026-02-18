3.74 BYN
CNN on Geneva talks: Progress made on ceasefire terms
Western media continue to focus on the trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva.
According to CNN, the meeting participants made progress on the terms of the ceasefire and what would be considered a violation. However, final agreement is still pending from political leaders. This includes finalizing key conditions that could lay the foundation for a future peace agreement.
Switzerland is hoping for an end to the Ukrainian conflict.
The Swiss television channel SRF notes the limited number of media leaks regarding the content of the talks. This, as one journalist stated, may indicate a positive trend.
The local publication Die Weltwoche published its analysis, describing the talks as a "diplomatic success" that "inspires hope that the days of this unfortunate war are numbered." The fact that the meeting is being held on Swiss soil is called a "glimmer of hope," alluding to the host country's past neutrality. It also emphasizes that, contrary to "dogmatic preaching" in the West, Russia did not provoke or start this conflict. It is a direct consequence of NATO's aggressive eastward expansion following the collapse of the Soviet Union.