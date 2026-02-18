CNN: US May Attack Iran as Early as February 21

The US may strike Iran as early as Saturday, February 21, CNN reports. According to the channel, the military has presented Trump with relevant data, which he will use to make a decision.

Tel Aviv has confirmed the high likelihood of such a move: one general has advised citizens to avoid flying over the weekend, and all Israeli emergency services have gone into mobilization mode.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon continues to deploy military equipment and personnel to the region: up to 50 aircraft arrived in the Middle East on February 18, and the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford is currently off the coast of Morocco and is expected to arrive in the Persian Gulf by the weekend.

It's not as if Iran is passively watching these developments. Naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz recently concluded, and another one will begin on February 19.