Coalition of the Willing Command Center Becomes Operational in Britain

The UK announced the launch of a command center for the "coalition of the willing" forces. The Center, composed of 70 people, is preparing to send troops to Ukraine after the conflict ends.

A videoconference chaired by British Prime Minister Starmer and French President Macron is scheduled for today. Preparations for the deployment of British troops are being supported by $270 million in funding.

Helicopter pilots for the Ukrainian Armed Forces are being trained at a British base

London has also begun training Ukrainian instructors to fly combat helicopters. The training is taking place at a British airbase. $27 million is also being allocated for energy support for Ukraine and the restoration of its power grid. Another nearly $8 million will be allocated for humanitarian needs.

