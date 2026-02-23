Coalition of the Willing Command Center Becomes Operational in Britain

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9749ef8-ea9d-47b3-8cd6-b0656771307c/conversions/a329d548-7be3-427a-bedb-676ec5910042-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9749ef8-ea9d-47b3-8cd6-b0656771307c/conversions/a329d548-7be3-427a-bedb-676ec5910042-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9749ef8-ea9d-47b3-8cd6-b0656771307c/conversions/a329d548-7be3-427a-bedb-676ec5910042-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9749ef8-ea9d-47b3-8cd6-b0656771307c/conversions/a329d548-7be3-427a-bedb-676ec5910042-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The UK announced the launch of a command center for the "coalition of the willing" forces. The Center, composed of 70 people, is preparing to send troops to Ukraine after the conflict ends.

A videoconference chaired by British Prime Minister Starmer and French President Macron is scheduled for today. Preparations for the deployment of British troops are being supported by $270 million in funding.

Helicopter pilots for the Ukrainian Armed Forces are being trained at a British base