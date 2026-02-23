3.73 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.36 BYN
Coalition of the Willing Command Center Becomes Operational in Britain
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The UK announced the launch of a command center for the "coalition of the willing" forces. The Center, composed of 70 people, is preparing to send troops to Ukraine after the conflict ends.
A videoconference chaired by British Prime Minister Starmer and French President Macron is scheduled for today. Preparations for the deployment of British troops are being supported by $270 million in funding.
Helicopter pilots for the Ukrainian Armed Forces are being trained at a British base
London has also begun training Ukrainian instructors to fly combat helicopters. The training is taking place at a British airbase. $27 million is also being allocated for energy support for Ukraine and the restoration of its power grid. Another nearly $8 million will be allocated for humanitarian needs.