3.74 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.40 BYN
Communism in Czech Republic Equated to Nazism
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Communism in Czech Republic Equated to Nazismnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c19b7abd-44c4-4058-965f-25a5666d3f31/conversions/73f30230-fa0b-4cc8-a7a9-a986d3a1507c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c19b7abd-44c4-4058-965f-25a5666d3f31/conversions/73f30230-fa0b-4cc8-a7a9-a986d3a1507c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c19b7abd-44c4-4058-965f-25a5666d3f31/conversions/73f30230-fa0b-4cc8-a7a9-a986d3a1507c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c19b7abd-44c4-4058-965f-25a5666d3f31/conversions/73f30230-fa0b-4cc8-a7a9-a986d3a1507c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
In the Czech Republic, propaganda of communism has been banned and equated with Nazi ideology. President Petr Pavel signed new amendments to the Criminal Code, according to which anyone promoting Marxist ideas could face up to five years in prison.
The reform was initiated by three research institutions, including the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes. They believe that communism is just as evil as Nazism.
However, the legislative frenzy did not stop there: the country’s president allowed the cultivation and possession of cannabis. It turns out that in the Czech Republic, being a communist is considered worse than being a drug addict.