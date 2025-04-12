Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia, who became the target of an assassination attempt last year, has been experiencing health problems over the past three days. He shared this information in a video address to the citizens on Facebook, as reported by TASS.

The injuries sustained during the assassination attempt have once again caused him distress, resulting in the cancellation of part of his work schedule.

The attempt on Fico’s life occurred on May 15, 2024, in the town of Handlová. The Prime Minister sustained multiple injuries, underwent a series of surgeries, and was only able to resume his duties in July 2024. On April 10, Fico announced the need for additional surgical procedures.

In his video message, Fico also addressed domestic political matters and criticized the liberal opposition. He expressed his belief that should liberal parties come to power, they would not act in the country's best interests and would easily shift their perspectives depending on the political climate.