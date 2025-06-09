Thousands of discontented residents took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest U.S. immigration policies. Protesters threw stones and sticks at law enforcement, built barricades, and blocked key roads across the city. A "tactical alert" has been declared—police and National Guard troops are responding with rubber bullets and tear gas canisters.

The American authorities are demonstrating their tendency toward double standards in this situation: in the use of special equipment, there is no hesitation. During coverage of the events, several journalists were struck by stray projectiles.

Amid the crisis, reports indicate that Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard to the city. Troops have been stationed in three districts of Los Angeles. Additionally, the Marine Corps has been put on high alert and is prepared to assist if necessary.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

“Well, we will have troops everywhere. We will not let this happen to our country. We will not allow our nation to be torn apart as it was under Biden and his administration.”

The U.S. president is convinced that the protesters in Los Angeles are being paid to demonstrate. The White House has labeled the unrest a rebellion, and Vice President Vance specified: this is a "foreign invasion" and its participants will be held accountable.