MPs Approve Belarus -Pakistan Agreement on International Road Transportation

During the meeting of the second session of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus of the VIII convocation, the MPs passed the bill on ratification of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Belarus and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on international road transportation, BelTA reported.

The bill was submitted to the House of Representatives by the Council of Ministers on April 30. It is designed to express the consent of the Republic of Belarus to be bound by the agreement between the Governments of Belarus and Pakistan on international road transport, signed in Islamabad on November 26, 2024.

The Agreement is aimed at regulating operational and technical aspects related to passenger transportation and cargo delivery between the two countries by international road carriers of Belarus and Pakistan, as well as transit through their territories. In particular, the document establishes the procedure for issuing permits and special authorizations for international road transportation and regulates mutual exemption from customs duties, taxes and other charges.