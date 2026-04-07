Consequences of fuel crisis to be felt for many months to come

Oil prices fell by 15% following the announcement of the US-Iran ceasefire. Brent crude settled at $92 per barrel.

Stock markets also greeted the news of the end of the war with optimism. The New York S&P 500 rose by 2.5%, while the Euro Stoxx 50 rose by 5.5%. Asian stock markets are also showing strong growth. Gas prices have also fallen significantly: they are trading at $530 per 1,000 cubic meters, down 15% from the previous day.