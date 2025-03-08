A significant incident has occurred in Ukraine — a cross has fallen from the dome of the All Saints Church within the Kiev Pechersk Lavra. The cross had to be lowered to the ground using a lift. While the reasons for this collapse are being investigated, local media have reminded the public of a similar event that took place in Kiev. In late January 2022, roughly a month before the onset of the Special Military Operation, a cross from the dome of St. Sophia's Cathedral also fell. Social media is abuzz with discussions about whether this new incident could be interpreted as a sign from above.