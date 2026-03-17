According to him, the United States threatens to overthrow Cuba's constitutional order almost daily, using economic complexities resulted from 60 years of pressure and attempts at isolation as a pretext.

Meanwhile, the Island of Freedom is recovering from another blackout, but many areas of the republic remain without electricity. The outage occurred amid an acute fuel crisis caused by the de facto blockade of oil supplies by the United States. This is the first nationwide blackout since the tightening of sanctions.