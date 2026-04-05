Cuba's Main Thermal Power Plant Out of Service

The Antonio Guiteras Thermal Power Plant, one of Cuba's main thermal power plants, has failed due to a damaged boiler, causing widespread power outages. This was reported by BelTA, citing the news portal Directorio Cubano.

According to the Cuban State Electricity Company, the plant went out of service on April 6 at 3:00 AM local time.

"The shutdown of this power plant, considered one of the country's main plants, directly impacts an already overloaded power supply system and leads to an increase in the number of hours without power for residents already suffering from lengthy outages," the portal writes.

Some residents of Havana, the capital of Cuba, have reported power outages lasting more than 12 hours.