3.72 BYN
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3.39 BYN
Cuba's Main Thermal Power Plant Out of Service
The Antonio Guiteras Thermal Power Plant, one of Cuba's main thermal power plants, has failed due to a damaged boiler, causing widespread power outages. This was reported by BelTA, citing the news portal Directorio Cubano.
According to the Cuban State Electricity Company, the plant went out of service on April 6 at 3:00 AM local time.
"The shutdown of this power plant, considered one of the country's main plants, directly impacts an already overloaded power supply system and leads to an increase in the number of hours without power for residents already suffering from lengthy outages," the portal writes.
Some residents of Havana, the capital of Cuba, have reported power outages lasting more than 12 hours.
As TASS notes, Cuba's energy supply has worsened over the past two years due to deteriorating power plants and problems with fuel delivery to the island due to the US trade and economic embargo. Following measures aimed at a complete blockade of fuel supplies to the republic, which the US administration adopted in late January, the energy situation in Cuba has become particularly dire. Power outages in the country typically last more than 10 hours, with only brief periods of power available. In March, Cuba's national power grid completely failed three times, resulting in many hours of power outages throughout the country.