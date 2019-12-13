3.29 RUB
Date of unveiling of restored Notre Dame announced
After more than five years of restoration work, the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris will open its doors in Paris. This will mark a turning point in the history of the church after a devastating fire in 2019.
The renewed architectural monument on the eve of the momentous event was filmed from a bird's-eye view. The first photos of the interiors of the cathedral appeared as well.
The official opening will take place on December 7, and the next day the services will resume.
