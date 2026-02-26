Davos Forum President Resigns Over Epstein Ties

Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum in Davos, has announced his resignation. This was reported by the BBC.

Brende, who became WEF President in 2017, announced his decision following an investigation into his ties to convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The forum ordered this investigation following the release of documents in the Epstein case by the US Department of Justice, which showed that Brende discussed business matters with the financier.

Brende acknowledged having lunch with Epstein three times between 2018 and 2019 and communicating with him via email, but claimed to have no knowledge of his criminal past.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the WEF. My time here, eight and a half years, was extremely rewarding," Brende said. His statement did not mention Epstein.

"I believe now is the right time for the forum to continue its important work, undistracted by scandals," Brende added.

The WEF stated that the investigation "uncovered no additional suspicions beyond those previously uncovered."