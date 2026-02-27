Death toll in strike on girls' school in southern Iran has risen to 18

Dozens of students are trapped under the rubble after a strike on a school in southern Iran's Hormozgan Province, RIA Novosti reports, citing the ISNA news agency.

"Dozens of students from this school are trapped under the rubble, some have been rescued. No official information on the dead or injured has been released," the report states.

The agency noted that a hospital in the same area also sustained partial damage.

According to media reports, the strike targeted an elementary school in the Minab district. IRNA previously reported that an Israeli strike hit a girls' school in Minab, killing five people.