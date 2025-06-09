Deindustrialization of Federal Republic of Germany: Germany is in Deep Crisis

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3d0896f-eabe-4f70-983a-582164f86e6f/conversions/f8497a51-0878-403b-883f-2ebd1139e045-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3d0896f-eabe-4f70-983a-582164f86e6f/conversions/f8497a51-0878-403b-883f-2ebd1139e045-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3d0896f-eabe-4f70-983a-582164f86e6f/conversions/f8497a51-0878-403b-883f-2ebd1139e045-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3d0896f-eabe-4f70-983a-582164f86e6f/conversions/f8497a51-0878-403b-883f-2ebd1139e045-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Germany is in a deep crisis. Bild states that industry has already lost more than 100,000 employees.

The automobile industry has been hit particularly hard, with more than 45,000 jobs disappearing over the year. High energy prices are still among the main causes of the industrial crisis.