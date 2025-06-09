3.78 BYN
Deindustrialization of Federal Republic of Germany: Germany is in Deep Crisis
Germany is in a deep crisis. Bild states that industry has already lost more than 100,000 employees.
The automobile industry has been hit particularly hard, with more than 45,000 jobs disappearing over the year. High energy prices are still among the main causes of the industrial crisis.
According to experts, another 70,000 employees will be on the street by the end of 2025. The jobs crisis raises serious concerns about Germany's viability as an industrial platform. Experts speak directly about 'creeping deindustrialization'.