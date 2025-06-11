Russia Day is celebrated on June 12

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d43ac91d-c500-4fb5-a760-86059ea5611a/conversions/f661bbde-7393-4880-9cb1-630ea0fe9536-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d43ac91d-c500-4fb5-a760-86059ea5611a/conversions/f661bbde-7393-4880-9cb1-630ea0fe9536-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d43ac91d-c500-4fb5-a760-86059ea5611a/conversions/f661bbde-7393-4880-9cb1-630ea0fe9536-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d43ac91d-c500-4fb5-a760-86059ea5611a/conversions/f661bbde-7393-4880-9cb1-630ea0fe9536-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On June 12, the fraternal people celebrate one of the main state holidays - Russia Day.

In 1990, the First Congress of People's Deputies of the RSFSR adopted the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Russia, which proclaimed the supremacy of the Russian Constitution and its laws.

For more than three decades Moscow and Minsk have been successfully strengthening bilateral cooperation. At the same time, the Union State, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, plays a central role in the integration of the two countries. Over the past five years, the trade turnover between Russia and Belarus has increased by 1.8 times and by the end of 2024 will amount to more than $60 million. A number of initiatives in the industrial sphere are being implemented.

The formation of a common economic space between Belarus and Russia is one of the key factors contributing to high rates of development of the economies of both countries.