More than a dozen U.S. cities experiencing migration protests
Text by:Редакция news.by
More than a dozen U.S. cities, including Washington, are engulfed in migration protests. On the fifth day, mass clashes with police, arrests, looting, and robberies have been reported in several states. The damages are estimated in the millions of dollars. Yesterday, a curfew was introduced in downtown Los Angeles. During the night, about five hundred protesters were detained.
Additionally, The Washington Post reveals details of Trump’s war against migrants. The White House plans to secretly send 9,000 refugees to Guantanamo. Among them could be nationals from Ukraine, Germany, UK, Poland, France, and Italy. The Trump administration quickly denied the leaked information.