The Ukrainian Armed Forces are using weapons supplied by Germany against the civilian population in Russia.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin sent a letter to the President of the Bundestag, Julia Kleiner, containing documentary evidence of the Ukrainian military crimes against the peaceful population of Russia. TASS reports this, citing a statement from Volodin published on the State Duma's website.

"Documentary evidence of the Kiev regime's crimes against the civilian population has been sent to you in a separate letter. Objective foreign observers interested in reviewing this information will be able to do so on the State Duma's website," Volodin wrote in his letter.

On May 26, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany has lifted all restrictions on the long-range capabilities of weapons supplied by Berlin to Kyiv. He stated that similar decisions had been made by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. Merz did not exclude the possibility of supplying long-range Taurus cruise missiles, which Ukraine has long requested. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that Merz’s statements regarding long-range weapons merely provoke the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine.