Moscow has delivered the bodies of 1,212 fallen Ukrainian servicemen to Kiev. In response, Russia received the remains of 27 Russian Armed Forces fighters. This was announced by Vladimir Medinsky, assistant to the Russian President and head of the Russian delegation at negotiations with Ukraine, according to TASS.

"The transfer of bodies of fallen soldiers has begun in accordance with the Istanbul Agreements. We have handed over 1,212 bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers. In return, we received 27 fallen Russian fighters. Now, they can be laid to rest in accordance with Christian rites. The work will continue throughout these days," he wrote on his Telegram channel.