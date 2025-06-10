3.79 BYN
Musk: I Regret Some of My Posts about President Donald Trump
American businessman Elon Musk expressed regret about some of his messages concerning U.S. President Donald Trump, BelTA reports, citing TASS.
"I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far," he said on his platform X.
On June 5, Trump and Musk exchanged sharp words on social media. Musk noted that without his support, Trump would not have won the election in November 2024. In addition, the entrepreneur endorsed the idea of Trump's impeachment, criticized the White House bill on cutting government spending and the tariffs on imports imposed by the American leader.
At the same time, Musk predicted a recession in the U.S. economy in the second half of this year. In response, Trump said that Musk had ceased to fulfill his duties in good faith when he oversaw the work of the Department of Federal Government Efficiency (DOGE) and had lost his mind. The President threatened to tear up government contracts with Musk's companies, including SpaceX, and cancel all subsidies.