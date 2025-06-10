Musk: I Regret Some of My Posts about President Donald Trump

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/24665924-70c0-4b0b-a653-117724e1d510/conversions/59420ae3-c41f-48c5-b49c-24bed99e1ebd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/24665924-70c0-4b0b-a653-117724e1d510/conversions/59420ae3-c41f-48c5-b49c-24bed99e1ebd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/24665924-70c0-4b0b-a653-117724e1d510/conversions/59420ae3-c41f-48c5-b49c-24bed99e1ebd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/24665924-70c0-4b0b-a653-117724e1d510/conversions/59420ae3-c41f-48c5-b49c-24bed99e1ebd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

American businessman Elon Musk expressed regret about some of his messages concerning U.S. President Donald Trump, BelTA reports, citing TASS.

"I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far," he said on his platform X.

On June 5, Trump and Musk exchanged sharp words on social media. Musk noted that without his support, Trump would not have won the election in November 2024. In addition, the entrepreneur endorsed the idea of Trump's impeachment, criticized the White House bill on cutting government spending and the tariffs on imports imposed by the American leader.