Roscosmos: Russia Plans to Deploy Its First Nuclear Power Plant on the Moon

Russia is planning to establish its first nuclear power station on the Moon and to explore Venus. This information was reported by TASS, citing a statement from Dmitry Bakanov, the head of Roscosmos.

"Our objectives include the creation of a new Russian orbital station to replace the ISS, as well as the deployment of the first nuclear power plant on the Moon—serving as the foundation for future lunar bases. We will also explore Venus. Indeed, we are the only country to have landed a spacecraft there," Bakanov announced, his words shared via Roscosmos's Telegram channel.

According to the head of Roscosmos, plans are underway to expand the orbital constellation to increase broadband internet speeds and ensure coverage across every corner of the country. Additionally, efforts will be made to enhance the accuracy of the GLONASS system and to upgrade domestic rockets and spacecraft.