Polish Sejm Expresses Vote of Confidence in Cabinet of Ministers
The lower house of the Polish parliament has voted to express a vote of confidence in the coalition government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to RIA Novosti.
According to the election results, which were broadcast on the Sejm's website, 243 deputies voted in favor of the confidence motion. Opposing were 210 deputies. No one abstained.
“The Sejm has expressed a vote of confidence in the Cabinet of Ministers,” stated Speaker Shimon Hołownia, announcing the results of the vote.
The vote of confidence was requested by Prime Minister Tusk himself after the ruling coalition's candidate, Rafał Trzaskowski, lost in the presidential election. According to the Polish State Electoral Commission, in the second round of the presidential election, which took place on June 1, opposition representative Karol Nawrocki received 50.89% of the votes, while Trzaskowski received 49.11%.