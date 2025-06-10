The lower house of the Polish parliament has voted to express a vote of confidence in the coalition government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to RIA Novosti.

According to the election results, which were broadcast on the Sejm's website, 243 deputies voted in favor of the confidence motion. Opposing were 210 deputies. No one abstained.

“The Sejm has expressed a vote of confidence in the Cabinet of Ministers,” stated Speaker Shimon Hołownia, announcing the results of the vote.