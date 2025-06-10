From food supplies, veterinary medicines, and agricultural machinery to training personnel and establishing joint ventures — this week the Belarusian delegation held a series of meetings in Lebanon. On June 11, a special mission took place — Belarusian ambulances and products were handed over as a gift to the Lebanese people. This decision was made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The cargo was delivered by air to Beirut airport.

While early in the morning the plane with the long-awaited cargo is landing at Beirut airport, the Belarusian delegation is not wasting any time. The first negotiations took place just 100 meters from the runway.

From medical equipment and medicines to training healthcare personnel. Belarus annually trains over 600 students, more than 500 of whom are medical students. Many return home to save lives. There are proposals to increase the recruitment of Lebanese doctors and other specialists in Belarusian universities.

Rakan Nasreddine, Minister of Health of Lebanon:

"The significance of this gesture for strengthening friendship and cooperation between our countries is hard to overestimate. Thank you very much to Belarus, the President, and your people for the ambulances and food. It is very important that you support our healthcare system."

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"It is a great honor for us to be here. We have the opportunity, on behalf of the President, to present this gift to the Lebanese people."

This kind gesture emphasizes, above all, the friendly relations between the states and peoples — a gift from the President and the Belarusian people. During the February visit of the Lebanese leader, a certificate was presented; today, June 11, the ambulances have already been delivered. Ten ambulances will soon be transferred to local hospitals.

"This year, we plan to deliver a mobile obstetric station based on a MAZ chassis. This equipment has proven itself well, and unlike standard emergency vehicles, it is a diagnostic center capable of conducting full laboratory diagnostic tests," noted Viktor Karankevich.

What Belarus does for Lebanon will not go unnoticed by the country’s leadership. During the high-level meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual intention to become even closer. Much work remains, as the potential is still far from fully realized.

Joseph Aoun, President of Lebanon:

"I am glad to see you again in Lebanon. Very pleased to welcome you to the presidential palace. We highly appreciate your gift and your interest in our country."

There is mutual understanding also with the Lebanese government bloc. The prospects for cooperation were discussed with the Prime Minister of Lebanon. The road map will need to be filled with concrete projects across all sectors. These include the supply of fire trucks and equipment and technologies for agriculture.

Andrey Kuznetsov, Deputy Minister of Industry of Belarus:

"Assistance is needed in mechanizing agriculture. We will offer a comprehensive solution. We are already working in South Africa, so our equipment is adapted, and we will ensure both service and warranty support here."

Belarus is ready to realize the potential it has built over years of diplomatic presence in the Middle East region across key areas.

Sergey Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"We are building a chain of interaction with Lebanon. We are actively supporting the pace, maintaining our positions and agreements. They want to develop cooperation with us, and we have our interests here. We move forward and have never left. At certain moments, we emphasize our efforts and attention on specific points. At this moment, Beirut is that point."