Common exchange market of EAEU may be operational by 2030
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The common exchange market of the EAEU may start operations by 2030. A concept has been adopted that sets out the stages of its formation
A program has been developed to implement the concept. It has already passed all necessary approvals and is awaiting consideration at the level of heads of government at the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
After that, the legislation will be formed; legal mechanisms will be created for effective interaction of exchanges among themselves, including the formation of price indicators.
The practice gained by the exchanges on a bilateral and multilateral basis, the experience of their interaction will make it possible to form working rules of the game.