Organizers of "Intervision" Announce Full List of Participating Countries

The organizers of the musical contest "Intervision" have revealed the complete list of participating countries. This was reported by TASS, citing the project organizers.

This year, twenty nations will take part in "Intervision." They include Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Colombia, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, the United States, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and South Africa.

The competition is scheduled to take place on September 20, 2025, at the "Live Arena" in Moscow. The countdown to the contest will be officially launched on June 12 on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow.