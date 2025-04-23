3.66 BYN
3.05 BYN
3.48 BYN
Delegation of Belarus arrives in Vatican to participate in Pontiff's funeral ceremony
Following the instruction of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian delegation led by Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko has arrived in Vatican to attend Pope Francis’ funeral, BelTA reports citing the press service of the House of Representatives.
The delegation also includes the Ambassador to the Holy See and Chargé d'affaires a.i. of the Republic of Belarus to the Italian Republic.